Punjab: Kejriwal, Mann to attend AAP's 'Vikas Kranti Rally' in Bathinda on Dec 17
The AAP will hold a 'Vikas Kranti Rally' in Punjab's Bathinda on Sunday, during which development projects worth Rs 1,125 crore will be launched, party leader Malvinder Singh Kang said on Saturday.
The rally will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener, Kang said.
The chief spokesperson of the party's Punjab unit said the Mann government is committed to the all-round development of the state.
Mann and Kejriwal will lay the foundation stones of a new bus stand, a multipurpose auditorium and a 50-bed hospital in Bathinda. They will also lay the foundation stone for sewerage and road works in the rural areas of Bathinda, Kang said.
He said providing drinking water, multipurpose halls and a good education and health system is the main priority of the Mann government.
For this, the government is working diligently and is dedicating projects to the people in every district, Kang added.
