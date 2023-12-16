Left Menu

Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's MP unit chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:41 IST
Congress replaces Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as party's MP unit chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heralding a generational shift in the party, the Congress replaced Kamal Nath as its Madhya Pradesh unit chief on Saturday and appointed Jitu Patwari in his place.

The development comes days after the party's humiliating defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, where the Congress, led by Nath, failed to replace the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The Congress could win only 66 seats, while the BJP won 163 seats in the recently-concluded election.

Sources said Nath was asked to tender his resignation after the poll results were out.

Nath met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation soon after the results.

''The Congress president has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Shri Kamal Nath,'' it added.

By replacing Nath with Patwari, who was the working president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, the grand old party has initiated a generational shift by bringing in young leaders to the forefront.

''The Congress president has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Umang Singhar as the CLP leader and Shri Hemant Katare as the deputy leader of Madhya Pradesh,'' the statement said.

Another statement said Kharge has given his approval to a proposal to appoint Charan Das Mahant as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

''The Congress president has also approved the proposal to continue Deepak Baij as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023