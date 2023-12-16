Assam's Bodoland region witnesses peace, development post-Bodo Peace Accord

The Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, affirmed that the once insurgency-hit Bodoland region of Assam is experiencing a remarkable transformation towards peace and development following the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 between militant groups and the government. The accord, signed to foster unity and security, has led to positive changes in the region

Pramod Boro spoke about the significant shift during a press conference in Guwahati. He highlighted the success of the peace-building process, with various organizations, including underground groups and the All Bodo Students' Union, joining hands to sign the accord.

The BTC chief acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this endeavour. Pramod Boro emphasized the critical role of peace, security, and unity in the region's progress. He expressed gratitude to the leadership and the dedicated teams working towards these goals, leading to a positive impact over the past three years.

Boro highlighted the importance of focusing on development as the next priority agenda for the next two years. Addressing the initiative taken by the BTC, Pramod Boro introduced the Bodoland Happiness Mission, aiming to bring peace and happiness to the region. The mission has initiated counselling and healing efforts, training more than 400 individuals to contribute to the healing and communication process within communities.

Boro announced the establishment of the International School of Peace and Happiness, laying the foundation stone on January 1 in the Chirang district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The school aims to develop a curriculum fostering peace and happiness. In addition to these initiatives, Pramod Boro outlined the Bodoland Green Mission, targeting the plantation of 1 crore saplings in three years, the establishment of knowledge centres, and the implementation of the e-office system.

The BTC chief also highlighted financial irregularities during the previous council government regime, announcing the pursuit of a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 3000 crore scam. The developments underscore the positive trajectory of the Bodoland region, once marred by violence and insurgency, towards a future marked by peace, development, and unity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)