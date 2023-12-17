Left Menu

Netanyahu hints new negotiations under way to recover Gaza hostages

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2023 04:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 01:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to hint on Saturday that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas, after his chief of Mossad intelligence met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating with Hamas.

In a news conference, Netanyahu said Israel's offensive in Gaza helped clinch a partial hostage-release deal in November. "The instruction I am giving the negotiating team is predicated on this pressure, without which we have nothing," he said. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

