Kenya investigating launch of anti-DRC alliance in Nairobi after Congo protests

Kenya said on Sunday it strongly disassociated itself from an anti-Kinshasa alliance that was launched in Nairobi on Friday and would investigate, after the Democratic Republic of Congo recalled its ambassador in protest. The so-called Congo River Alliance includes Congolese politicians and groups such as the M23 rebels, who have seized territory in eastern Congo, and Corneille Nangaa, a former Congo election commission chief.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 14:47 IST
Kenya said on Sunday it strongly disassociated itself from an anti-Kinshasa alliance that was launched in Nairobi on Friday and would investigate, after the Democratic Republic of Congo recalled its ambassador in protest.

The so-called Congo River Alliance includes Congolese politicians and groups such as the M23 rebels, who have seized territory in eastern Congo, and Corneille Nangaa, a former Congo election commission chief. In response to the development, Congo on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to Kenya and Tanzania for consultations.

The envoy to Tanzania was recalled because Tanzania hosts the headquarters of the East African Community bloc, to which Congo also belongs to. In a statement, Kenya's foreign minister, Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya was aware some Congolese nationals had addressed the press in Kenya and made statements that were "inimical to the constitutional order of the Democratic Republic of Congo".

"Kenya strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly nation of DRC and has commenced investigation," he said. The probe, the minister said, would try "to determine the identities of the makers of the statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech".

The new alliance, which Nangaa said aimed to string together various Congolese armed groups, militias, social and political organisations, is an additional concern in a region where insecurity has persisted for decades, fuelled by ethnic rivalries and a tussle over resources. Congo is due to hold presidential and legislative elections on Dec. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

