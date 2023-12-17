Left Menu

BJP leader Ramvichar Netam takes oath as Chhattisgarh Assembly Pro-tem Speaker

"Many best wishes and gratitude to all for providing me with this opportunity. This is a great honour and achievement in my life. I will delicately fulfil all the duties of a Protem Speaker," Netam told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:27 IST
BJP leader Ramvichar Netam takes oath as Chhattisgarh Assembly Pro-tem Speaker
BJP leader Ramvichar Netam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramvichar Netam took oath as the Chhattisgarh Assembly Protem Speaker on Sunday. State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present at the event.

After taking the oath as the Pro-tem Speaker, Netam promised to fulfil his duty with complete dedication. "Many best wishes and gratitude to all for providing me with this opportunity. This is a great honour and achievement in my life. I will delicately fulfil all the duties of a Protem Speaker," Netam told ANI.

Ramvichar Netam is an MLA from the Ramanujganj constituency. Meanwhile, newly elected Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took the oath of office and secrecy as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes. Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. He served as the state president of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines and Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

