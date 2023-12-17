Farmers ending lives, Naxal violence up: Congress's Charan Das Mahant after being elected Chhattisgarh LoP

Fresh from being assigned the responsibility of steering the Congress ship in Chhattisgarh after crushing defeat in the Assembly elections next month, Charan Das Mahant on Sunday thanked the high command for electing him as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) saying that he would direct his efforts towards fighting for people's issues. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Congress leader said, "I thank the high command for assigning me this new role and giving me the responsibility of serving people as the Leader of the Opposition (in Chhattisgarh Assembly). We will fight for people's issues. I believe that despite the defeat in the Assembly elections we are on a strong footing in the state going into the Lok Sabha elections next year."

Also coming down heavily on the BJP, which secured a comfortable majority in the state despite being shown as trailing in most exit-poll projections, Mahant claimed, "Not even a month has passed since the new government took shape and farmers are already dying by suicides and Naxalite violence is up as well." Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also congratulated Mahant on being named the CLP leader and LOP in Chhattisgarh.

"I congratulate Charan Das Mahant on being named the CLP leader for Chhattisgarh. He is a very experienced leader and will take up and fight for people's issues in his new role," Baghel said. The former CM also congratulated BJP leader Raman Singh on being appointed the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

"Although some procedures are left (for him to take over in the new role), we have supported the nomination of Raman Singh as the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly. I would also like to congratulate him on being chosen as Speaker," Baghel added. Earlier, on Sunday, Raman Singh filed his nomination for the post of Speaker, saying he would ensure the proper functioning of the House under his stewardship.

Baghel was also present as the former CM filed his nomination for Speaker. Speaking to ANI after tendering his nomination for the post of the leader of the House, Singh said, "My job will be to ensure the proper functioning of the Vidha Sabha and ensure that all issues in the interests of the people and their welfare are raised."

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress finished at 35. (ANI)

