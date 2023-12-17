Left Menu

Tripura: VHP to invite people to join Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP will launch a statewide campaign to invite the people of Tripura for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradeshs Ayodhya, a leader on Sunday.The newly built temple is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.Eight brass pots containing prasad from Ayodhya have already arrived in the state.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch a statewide campaign to invite the people of Tripura for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a leader on Sunday.

The newly built temple is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

''Eight brass pots containing 'prasad' from Ayodhya have already arrived in the state. The pots will be sent to various district headquarters. Our volunteers will invite people to Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22,'' said VHP Tripura prant (chapter) president Sachin Koloi at a press conference.

''The statewide drive to invite people will begin from January 1 and continue till January 15,'' he said.

The VHP will also organise a special ritual (puja) at a temple in each mandal of the state on January 22 to mark the historic event, said Sankar Roy, VHP secretary, Tripura chapter.

 

