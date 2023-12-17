PM Modi's cavalcade makes way for ambulance in Varanasi

The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave way to an ambulance in Varanasi.

A video showed the ambulance overtaking the cavalcade as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

The prime minister is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various development project.

