PM Modi's cavalcade makes way for ambulance in Varanasi

The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave way to an ambulance on Sunday in Varanasi.

A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

Modi is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various development project The ambulance overtook the cavalcade when it was on his way to Cutting Memorial School in the Nadesar area where the prime minister interacted with schoolchildren and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)