K’taka CM calls Sangh Parivar a 'factory of lies'
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its allied organisations as ''factories of lies.'' Responding to a question by reporters on the BJP calling the five guarantees of the Congress government as ''failures'', Siddaramaiah termed the BJP and the Sangh Parivar a ''factory of lies.'' To another query about a Karnataka religious teacher stating that India should become a Hindu nation if it has to survive, the chief minister said that this is the slogan of the BJP.
''The Jan Sangh wanted India to become a Hindu nation when it was started in 1950 but ours is a diverse country where not only Hindus, but Christians, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists also live. Our country is a plural country. It is not possible to make a nation only for Hindus,'' he said.
