First session of 16th Madhya Pradesh assembly to commence on Monday

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:07 IST
The first session of the newly elected Madhya Pradesh assembly will begin here from Monday, an official said.

The four-day-long session of the 16th assembly, during which newly elected members take oath among other necessary business of the house, will end on December 21, the official said on Sunday.

The session will commence at 11 am on Monday.

During the first two days, the newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath, while the house will elect the speaker on the third day of the session on Wednesday, he said.

Besides the speaker's election, the official said, the governor will also address the house on Wednesday.

On the last day on Thursday, necessary government business will be transacted besides the discussion on the vote of thanks on the governor's address, he said.

MP assembly's principal secretary AP Singh has directed the police to tighten security at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan here in the wake of the recent Parliament security breach.

Singh said that only one family member of newly elected MLAs will be allowed to enter the house on submission of Aadhaar card.

About 1,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around the state assembly and there will be three-layered security, a police official said.

Pro-tem speaker Gopal Bhargava, the senior-most MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will administer the oath of office to the new legislators and conduct business of the house before the election of speaker.

Former union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was elected as MLA recently from Dimani assembly seat, is already nominated by the BJP for the MP assembly speaker's post.

Meanwhile, the Congress also appointed Umang Singhar as the leader of opposition.

In the last month's assembly elections, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 assembly seats, posting a resounding victory and retaining power in the central state. The opposition Congress was relegated to a distant second spot with victory in 66 assembly segments, while one seat was won by the Bharat Adivasi Party.

