World News Roundup: Children help Pope Francis mark 87th birthday; Putin says Russia has no plan to attack NATO, dismisses Biden remark as 'nonsense' and more

Children help Pope Francis mark 87th birthday

Pope Francis turned 87 on Sunday feted by children who helped him blow out a single candle on a white cake. The children, from a Vatican-run paediatric clinic, sang for the pope and gave him a bouquet of sunflowers.

Putin says Russia has no plan to attack NATO, dismisses Biden remark as 'nonsense'

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin dismissed as complete nonsense remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden that Russia would attack a NATO country if it won the war in Ukraine, adding that Russia had no interest in fighting the NATO military alliance. The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and Biden warned last year that a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia would trigger World War Three.

India's Modi calls for probe, not debate, of parliament breach

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a detailed investigation into last week's major security breach of parliament, countering demands from opposition parties for a debate in the chamber on the incident. "What happened is very serious," Modi told the Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview published on Sunday, his first comments on Wednesday's breach. "There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this."

Chileans head to polls again to replace dictatorship-era constitution

Chileans are once again heading to the polls to decide whether to replace their constitution that dates back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. This is the second time in as many years that Chile has held a vote to replace its current text, a promise born after large-scale, passionate and sometimes violent protests against inequality gripped the nation in 2019.

Time behind bars for Cardinal Becciu? Not any time soon, experts say

None of the six people who received jail sentences at end of the Vatican's big corruption trial on Saturday will likely be spending behind bars anytime soon and some perhaps not ever, according to legal and security experts. Several, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the most senior Catholic Church official ever to stand trial before a Vatican criminal court, and London-based Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, already have announced appeals. Others are expected to join them. All the defendants had denied wrongdoing.

Kuwait buries late emir Sheikh Nawaf, world leaders to pay respects

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, whose six-decade career in public service primarily focused on domestic issues, was buried on Sunday as world leaders made their way to pay their respects and meet the new ruler of the Gulf state. His successor, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, was seen shedding a tear at the prayer service attended by members of the ruling Al Sabah family and speaker of Kuwait's parliament.

Nine dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory

At least nine workers were killed and several injured in a blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur, a central district in Maharashtra state on Sunday morning, a local police officer told Reuters over the phone. The blast occurred early on Sunday morning at a factory run by Solar Industries India, the police officer surnamed Salve said. The factory manufactures industrial and military explosives, as well as propellants and warheads for India's defence sector, according to Solar Industries' website.

Chad holds divisive post-coup constitutional referendum

Chad holds a referendum on a new constitution on Sunday that looks unlikely to mend deep divisions between the junta and opposing groups that have fuelled a political and security crisis in one of the world's poorest countries. The military authorities have called the vote as a vital stepping-stone to elections next year - a long-promised return to democratic rule after they seized power in 2021 when President Idriss Deby was killed on the battlefield during a conflict with insurgents.

Israel steps up Gaza bombardment after talks on hostages

Israel stepped up its bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Sunday, killing at least 40 people, Palestinians said, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that the only way to secure the release of hostages was intense military pressure on Hamas. The Israeli attacks took place amid fierce fighting the length of the coastal enclave, according to residents and militants, with communications down for a fourth day, making it hard to reach the wounded.

Russia loads new intercontinental ballistic missile into silo south of Moscow

Russian rocket forces have loaded a new Yars intercontinental ballistic missile into a silo at the Kozelsk base in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, the defence ministry said. The 23-metre long RS-24 (Yars) missile is designed to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), which allow the missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads at different targets.

