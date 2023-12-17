Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Sharma, his two deputies meet President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's new Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma along with deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

First-time MLA Sharma was sworn in as the chief minister at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's top leadership on Friday, 12 days after the party ousted the Congress in the Assembly polls.

''Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ms Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the president's office said in a post on X.

