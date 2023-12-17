Left Menu

Poor feel empowered, confident when they get pucca houses, gas cylinders: PM

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:36 IST
Poor feel empowered, confident when they get pucca houses, gas cylinders: PM
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday mocked the Congress' slogan of 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty) and said the poor feel empowered and confident when they get a pucca house and gas cylinders for their homes.

A poor now says that the day he got a gas cylinder stove in his house the difference between then rich and the poor ended for him, Modi said, addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here.

He termed the yatra his own ''examination'' and a feedback mechanism to learn directly from people if welfare schemes meant for them is reaching them.

''The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is in a way my 'kasauti' (test) also,' Modi said. ''It is my examination... whether whatever I had said and whatever I am doing, I want to hear from you and from the entire country whether it has happened in the right proportion. Whether it has been done for the person for whom it was intended to, and whether the work which was to be done, has happened or not.'' Referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 'garibi hatao' slogan, Modi said, ''Giving the slogan of 'garibi hatao' is one thing. But a poor now says that the day he got a gas cylinder stove in his house the difference between rich and poor ended. He says his confidence went up, when he started living in a pucca house, and his children could stand with their friends in schools and colleges.'' ''The children felt humble living in a jhopadi (thatched houses)... there was no confidence. But on getting pucca houses, their life is filled with self-confidence,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023