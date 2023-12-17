Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Sunday on a two-day tour. He was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. From the airport, both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister proceeded to the Cutting Memorial Ground.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:53 IST
PM Modi participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra program in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Sunday on a two-day tour. He was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. From the airport, both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister proceeded to the Cutting Memorial Ground. The entire route from the airport to the Cutting Memorial was adorned with flowers to give a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Modi. The PM's cavalcade was greeted with slogans of 'Modi-Yogi Zindabad' along the way. Near the Gilat Bazaar, the Prime Minister's convoy made way for an ambulance by moving aside.

Following that, PM Modi and CM Yogi reached the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban Area) program organized at Cutting Memorial Ground in Nadesar. During this, they observed various stalls showcasing welfare schemes. PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries at stalls featuring schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana, etc.

The Prime Minister also took feedback about the schemes from the beneficiaries. He also interacted with schoolchildren. Furthermore, the Prime Minister gathered information about the works being done under Smart City project. Additionally, PM Modi and CM Yogi administered an oath to the beneficiaries to make India a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

