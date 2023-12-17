Ram Temple inauguration: CM Shinde takes part in 'kalash yatra'; hails PM, Yogi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the 'Akshat Mangal Kalash Yatra', which is being organised here in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Shinde carried the 'palkhi' (palanquin) in which a 'kalash' (pot) was placed. Several rituals were performed at Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in the presence of the CM, legislators Niranjan Davkhare and Pratap Sarnaik and office bearers of the Shiv Sena, BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

''The kalash yatra travelled on the main routes of the city, halted at Koupineshwar Temple where the CM performed a milk abhishek. This kalash will go to every area of Thane district and then head for Ayodhya for the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple,'' one of the organisers said.

Talking to reporters, Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the construction of the Ram Temple, which he said had given immense joy to crores of people in the country.

A wave of happiness is passing through the hearts of people because their dream of a grand temple is becoming reality, Shinde added.

''I will take part in the idol consecration ceremony on January 22,'' he told reporters.

