Left Menu

Ram Temple inauguration: CM Shinde takes part in 'kalash yatra'; hails PM, Yogi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the Akshat Mangal Kalash Yatra, which is being organised here in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.Shinde carried the palkhi palanquin in which a kalash pot was placed.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:13 IST
Ram Temple inauguration: CM Shinde takes part in 'kalash yatra'; hails PM, Yogi
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in the 'Akshat Mangal Kalash Yatra', which is being organised here in connection with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Shinde carried the 'palkhi' (palanquin) in which a 'kalash' (pot) was placed. Several rituals were performed at Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in the presence of the CM, legislators Niranjan Davkhare and Pratap Sarnaik and office bearers of the Shiv Sena, BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

''The kalash yatra travelled on the main routes of the city, halted at Koupineshwar Temple where the CM performed a milk abhishek. This kalash will go to every area of Thane district and then head for Ayodhya for the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple,'' one of the organisers said.

Talking to reporters, Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the construction of the Ram Temple, which he said had given immense joy to crores of people in the country.

A wave of happiness is passing through the hearts of people because their dream of a grand temple is becoming reality, Shinde added.

''I will take part in the idol consecration ceremony on January 22,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023