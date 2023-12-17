Left Menu

"Neither has any intelligence nor does he want to": Union Minister hits back at Rahul over Parliament security breach remark

Amid the escalating war of words between the Centre and the Opposition following the ruckus in Parliament over the security breach, prompting bulk suspensions of Opposition members from both Houses; Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for labelling the incident as a fallout of 'unemployment' and 'inflation'.

Amid the escalating war of words between the Centre and the Opposition following the ruckus in Parliament over the security breach, prompting bulk suspensions of Opposition members from both Houses; Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for labelling the incident as a fallout of 'unemployment' and 'inflation'. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Union Minister questioned the Congress leader's 'intelligence' and grasp of national issues, saying no one knows when and what Rahul would say.

"He neither has any intelligence nor does he want to. No matter what the issue, he keeps on playing his hackneyed tune. I think Rahul Gandhiji should think before shooting his mouth off," Rai told reporters. "Nobody knows when he will speak and what about," he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, amid the Treasury and the Opposition trading barbs over the Parliament security breach, Rahul attributed the incident to 'unemployment' and 'inflation', linking it to the policies of the BJP-led Centre. Speaking to reporters, the Congress Lok Sabha MP said, "Why did this (security breach) happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting jobs. I believe that this incident was a direct fallout of unemployment and inflation."

Two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery above the chamber and set off smoke canisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on December 13, the day the country marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. On his party's prospects in next year's Lok Sabha elections, Rai told reporters on Sunday, "The people are all set to give a third, straight term to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. I am convinced that the BJP will win more seats than it did in the previous (2019) Lok Sabha elections. Every section of society has got its due under our government. Development and the benefit of our welfare schemes reached citizens down to the last mile. India's global leap is being increasingly acknowledged and commended." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

