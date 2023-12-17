Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma meets senior BJP leaders in Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his two deputies met senior BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in their first visit to the national capital after being sworn in.

They were joined by some other party leaders as they took stock of a host of governance and political issues related to the state.

The Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is due as only Sharma and his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have taken oath so far. The BJP is likely to take into account social and regional factors to draw the list of their ministerial colleagues.

A similar exercise is also expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the BJP won the recent assembly polls and has brought in a new line of leadership.

What will be keenly followed is the call the party takes on a number of senior leaders, including former Union ministers and MPs, who contested assembly polls in these states and were elected.

