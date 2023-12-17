Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders attended the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 is an initiative by the Government of India, part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to uphold the Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat. The second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) is being held from December 17-30, 2023. The event is part of the government's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme.

The KTS is a celebration of the shared history and culture of North and South India. The event aims to strengthen the bonds between the two regions by sharing knowledge, culture, and best practices. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi was also on the agenda. The second edition of this Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme is proposed to be held from December 17, the first day of the holy Tamil Margali month, to December 30. Like its first edition, this programme proposes to take forward the objective of reviving the living bonds between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu--two important centres of learning and culture in ancient India--by facilitating people-to-people connections across different walks of life.

The first edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam was held from November 16 to December 16, 2022, with a whole-government approach. Over 2500 people from Tamil Nadu, representing 12 different walks of life, had travelled to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya on 8 tours, during which they had an immersive experience of different aspects of life in and around Varanasi. (ANI)

