Left Menu

Italy's Meloni takes aim at influencer Ferragni over misleading claims

The regulator said Ferragni-related companies gave no money to the hospital, despite receiving more than 1 million euros for the branding initiative and related promotional activities. "We have to explain to young people that creating (Made in Italy) products is much more extraordinary than just showing them off," Meloni said in a speech on the final day of the festival of her right-wing Brothers of Italy party.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:43 IST
Italy's Meloni takes aim at influencer Ferragni over misleading claims

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday criticised those who make money from misleading charity claims, in a clear reference to a recent antitrust sanction against the country's top influencer Chiara Ferragni.

On Friday, Italy's antitrust authority imposed a 1.075 million euro ($1.17 million) fine on companies controlled by Ferragni as a result of a probe into misleading advertising on Christmas cakes last year. Ferragni, a businesswoman and fashion influencer with nearly 30 million followers on Instagram, said the fine was unjust and she would appeal it.

"The real models to follow are not the influencers who make a lot of money by wearing clothes and showing bags ... or even promoting expensive cakes that make people believe they are charitable," Meloni said, without explicitly mentioning Ferragni. The antitrust authority also fined cake maker Balocco 420,000 euros and said consumers were duped into thinking that by buying a cake they were contributing to a bone cancer charity at a hospital in Turin and that Ferragni was herself making donations.

The regulator said Balocco had made a 50,000 euro one-off payment to the hospital months before launching the Ferragni cake, so sales of the product had no effect on charity donations. Balocco said it disagreed with regulator's decision and reserved the right to take action to protect its rights. The regulator said Ferragni-related companies gave no money to the hospital, despite receiving more than 1 million euros for the branding initiative and related promotional activities.

"We have to explain to young people that creating (Made in Italy) products is much more extraordinary than just showing them off," Meloni said in a speech on the final day of the festival of her right-wing Brothers of Italy party. ($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023