Modi should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir

Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reacting to the Parliament security breach issue four days after the incident.

Chowdhury claimed that Modi broke his silence on the issue because of pressure by the opposition parties and the country's people. The senior Congress leader demanded that Modi should come to Parliament and issue a statement.

''The PM takes to 'X' whenever something happens anywhere in the world. But he took four days to react to the Parliament security breach incident. He should have come to the House the next day and assured people not to worry,'' Chowdhury told reporters here.

''The person who gives a guarantee to protect the country has become another name of 'mushkil' (trouble). Earlier, they used to say 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'. Now it should be changed to 'Modi hai to mushkil hai','' the West Bengal PCC chief said.

Modi on Sunday said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue.

In an interview to Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

Chowdhury said, ''The PM should have come up with a statement on the security breach much earlier. He finally spoke under the pressure of the Opposition and the common people. I believe he should come to Parliament and speak on this issue.'' Meanwhile, the veteran Congressman wrote to Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of the 13 opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing winter session stating that they were pressing for an explanation from the Centre over the security breach incident.

''...Considering the factors that led to the suspension of 13 members recently, I would urge that the matter be re-looked into holistically and appropriate action taken for revoking the suspension and restoring order in the House,'' Chowdhury wrote in a three-page letter.

