Kerala CM Vijayan accuses Governor Arif Khan of trying to disrupt peace in state

Coming down heavily on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused him of attempting to disrupt the peaceful ambience in the state. Speaking to reporters, Vijayan said, "Arif Mohammad Khan is making a move to destroy the peaceful ambience of Kerala."

After facing a black-flag protest from members of the SFI, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), the Governor claimed an attempt on his life. However, the chief minister said the governor's actions were such that they sparked protests.

CM Vijayan further highlighted the comments made by former Supreme Court justice Rohinton Nariman in a public event in Mumbai, outlining the "wholesale reference to the President," of Bills by the Kerala governor. Vijayan further accused the governor of allegedly accepting proposals from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which, according to him, resulted in the student protests. The chief minister opposed his actions, calling them "totally wrong."

Also drawing attention to the Governor's choice of words, Vijayan questioned how he could use such harsh language. He also expressed concern over the Governor's approach towards individuals, who showed him black flags. He termed the action as 'provocative'. Earlier, SFI (Students Federation of India), the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a black-flag protest march to Calicut University, ahead of the Governor's arrival on campus.

Black banners and posters were put up outside Calicut University Guest House where the Governor was staying. The protesters were, however, removed from the spot by the police on the instruction of the Governor's office.

A statement from Raj Bhavan mentioned that the Governor took serious note of the action of the state police, on the direction of the Chief Minister, in placing posters defamatory to him on the campus of Calicut University. The Governor earlier claimed that the police were prevented from acting against 'criminals'. He also accused CM Vijayan of hatching a conspiracy to harm him.

"This is not a question of my comment, as I said in the morning. It is about law. We are a democratic republic and the law must prevail. The police stood like silent bystanders while the protesters were at it. It was because of political reasons that they stood by idly. My car was surrounded and the protesters banged on it with all the force that they could muster," the Governor said. He added that he was not scared of anyone.

"Due to political reasons, the Kerala Police were prevented from acting against these rowdies and criminals. I believe in facing up to brutes. I am not scared of anyone," he added. (ANI)

