PM Modi, CM Yogi witness cultural programs in Kashi together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, inaugurated the second edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' at the Namo Ghat. Later, PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also enjoyed the cultural programs held at the event venue. Members of Kashi and Chennai Fine Arts performed Shankhnaad and recited Richa Paath during the program.

Tamil singer, lyricist, and composer Sid Sriram mesmerized everyone with his singing and presented the glory of the cultural ties between Kashi and Rameshwar. He established a musical bridge between Kashi and Rameshwar with his performance. He also presented devotional music dedicated to Lord Rama and Lord Shiva. PM Modi and CM Yogi were visibly impressed by the performances.

Before this, CM Yogi welcomed PM Modi and presented him with an angvastra and memento. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State Dr L Murugan, Former Union Minister P Radhakrishnan, Director of IIT Chennai Prof Kamakoti, Annamalai a social worker from Tamil Nadu etc were present at the event.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 is an initiative by the Government of India, part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to uphold the Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat. The second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) is being held from December 17-30, 2023. The event is part of the government's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme.

The KTS is a celebration of the shared history and culture of North and South India. The event aims to strengthen the bonds between the two regions by sharing knowledge, culture, and best practices. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

