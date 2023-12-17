"Not even one hour after Dec 24: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Pati warns Maharashtra govt

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday refused to budge and give time to the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation after December 24, 2023 over Maratha reservations. "We would not give even one hour after December 24, 2023, ensure reservation to Marathas by then. There will be more than 3 crore people in the next movement," Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana said while addressing a press conference here.

He further said that the direction of the next protest movement will be announced in the meeting to be held on December 23. "Government has been discussing since tomorrow, if the government gives any answer tomorrow then we will wait till December 24. Marathas will protest peacefully after December 24," he added.

Mr Jarange pointed out that the state government has not withdrawn cases against Marathas who participated in the protests for reservation. Earlier on Saturday, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandeepan Bhumare met Jarange and sought an extension of the time frame after informing what the government has done so far.

Jarange Patil, however, cautioned that the government has not kept its word. "It should act upon it and withdraw the cases. It had promised us to not feel the government vacancies until the decision on the Maratha reservation was made. We hope that the government will act upon it," he said.

Jarange-Patil withdrew his indefinite strike in the second phase on November 3 after setting the December 24 deadline for the government to take decision on Maratha reservation. Maharashtra is witnessing protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange, who is seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike on October 25. The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has already begun in Maharashtra. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservations in the OBC category. (ANI)

