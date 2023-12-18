Left Menu

Zelenskiy describes immediate goals for work on EU accession

Ukraine and the European Commission will soon assess Kyiv's progress on aligning its legislation with that of the European Union and a framework for EU accession talks is expected in the spring, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-12-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 00:43 IST
Zelenskiy describes immediate goals for work on EU accession
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and the European Commission will soon assess Kyiv's progress on aligning its legislation with that of the European Union and a framework for EU accession talks is expected in the spring, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. In his nightly video address, he reminded the country that EU leaders decided at a summit on Thursday to launch formal membership talks with Ukraine. The country faces uncertainty over the future of vital wartime foreign assistance, notably from the United States.

"In the coming days, with the European Commission, we will officially launch the process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU legislation -- the screening process," Zelenskiy said. "We are also preparing for the work on the negotiating framework for Ukraine," he said, adding, "We expect it in the spring."

Brussels offered Kyiv candidate status four months after Moscow's February 2022 invasion, prompting a rush by Ukrainian authorities to reform priority areas identified by the European Commission. The commission reported last month that Ukraine had fulfilled four of its seven recommendations, including hiring anti-corruption officials, preparing the judiciary for a major overhaul and aligning media legislation with EU standards.

The commission said it would assess Ukraine's progress again in March, part of a long and complicated pathway to membership that the EU's ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has described as gruelling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023