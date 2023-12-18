Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Attack at Mexico holiday party leaves 12 dead - authorities

A dozen people were killed in an attack at a holiday party in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, Mexican authorities said Sunday. The attack took place at dawn in the town of Salvatierra when an armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas, according to local media.

Chileans reject conservative constitution to replace dictatorship-era text

Chileans on Sunday rejected a new conservative constitution to replace its current text that dates back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. With 90.16% of ballot boxes tallied, a total of 55.68% Chileans rejected the new text while 44.32% voted in favor of it.

Storm claims more lives in Argentina and Uruguay, bringing death toll to 16

The death toll from a severe electrical storm that struck Argentina over the weekend has risen to 16 people in Argentina and the neighboring country of Uruguay. Uruguay's meteorological agency said two people were killed as strong wind gusts swept in from the southeast early Sunday morning, according to a statement posted on the agency's website.

Zelenskiy describes immediate goals for work on EU accession

Ukraine and the European Commission will soon assess Kyiv's progress on aligning its legislation with that of the European Union and a framework for EU accession talks is expected in the spring, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. In his nightly video address, he reminded the country that EU leaders decided at a summit on Thursday to launch formal membership talks with Ukraine. The country faces uncertainty over the future of vital wartime foreign assistance, notably from the United States.

Floods cut off cyclone-hit Australia tourist towns along Great Barrier Reef

Heavy rain from a coastal trough linked to ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper on Monday cut off several tourist towns in Australia's north along the Great Barrier Reef, forcing evacuations as some residents fled to rooftops to escape fast-rising rivers. Jasper lashed the far north regions of Queensland state last week leaving a trail of destruction before getting downgraded to a tropical low, bringing months worth of rain within a few hours over the weekend, official data showed.

Britain calls for Jimmy Lai's release as Hong Kong trial begins

Britain called for Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai ahead of the trial of the leading China critic and media tycoon on charges he colluded with foreign forces, including the United States. David Cameron, who became foreign minister in November, toughened Britain's stance on Sunday by explicitly calling for the release of British national Lai, who faces possible life imprisonment.

UN Security Council moving toward vote to demand aid access for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council could vote as early as Monday on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip - via land, sea and air routes - and set up U.N. monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered. Diplomats said the fate of the draft Security Council resolution hinges on final negotiations between Israel ally and council veto power, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, which has drafted the text.

S.O.S. signs found on killed hostages hideout, Israeli military says

Signs reading "S.O.S." and "help, three hostages" in Hebrew were found on the walls of a Gaza building where three Israeli hostages had been hiding before they were mistakenly killed, Israel's military said on Sunday. The military distributed photographs of the white cloth signs written in red, likely with leftover food. They were hung on a building about 200 meters from where the hostages were shot, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment

Israel opened a direct crossing for aid into Gaza for the first time in its more than two-month-old war on Hamas on Sunday but also stepped up attacks on the Palestinian enclave, saying military pressure was the only way its hostages would be freed. The Israeli assaults took place amid fierce fighting the length of the coastal strip, according to residents and militants, with communications down for a fourth day, making it hard to reach the wounded.

Serbia's ruling SNS set to win election, Vucic declares victory

President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday, after pollsters projected his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was on track to easily win. Based on votes counted in a sample of polling stations, pollsters Ipsos and CeSID predicted the populist SNS won 46.2% of votes, while the opposition center-left Serbia Against Violence (SPN) alliance is set to come second with 23.2%.

