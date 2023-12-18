Car collides with vehicle in President Biden's motorcade in Delaware - witness

A car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's security detail in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said. Biden and his wife had just left his campaign headquarters after having a meal of pasta with tomato sauce with members of his re-election team.

Security officers surrounded the vehicle after it stopped and the Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington.

