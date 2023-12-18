Left Menu

Biden safe after car collides with his motorcade in Delaware

The car, which sustained damage to its bumper, was quickly surrounded by police. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said. Biden and his wife had just left his campaign headquarters after having a meal of pasta with tomato sauce with members of his re-election team. Security officers surrounded the vehicle after it stopped and the Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington.

