Biden safe after car collides with his motorcade in Delaware
A car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's security detail on Sunday, a Reuters eyewitness said.
Television footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the impact. The car, which sustained damage to its bumper, was quickly surrounded by police.
