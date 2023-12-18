BJP discuss cabinet formation in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh; reveals 2024 battle plans

After winning the Hindi heartland in recently concluded assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Bhartiya Janata Party is set to reveal its 2024 battle plans and discuss cabinet formation in the victorious states on Sunday. Discussions about the cabinet formation were held at the residence of the party's national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, social engineering and division will be given preference in cabinet formation. Along with this, there was an in-depth discussion regarding the election manifesto and the agenda of the party. The first meeting of Rajasthan was called at around 5:30 p.m. on the calls of JP Nadda. The organization's general secretary, BL Santosh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, etc. were present at this meeting.

Apart from this, Gajendra Shekhawat, national general secretary and in-charge Arun Singh, co-in-charge Vidya Rahatkar, state president CP Joshi etc. were present in the meeting. The first meeting at JP Nadda's residence lasted for about one and a half hours.

According to sources, it was also said in the meeting that the promises made in the manifesto regarding the assembly elections would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 so that people could see these promises being fulfilled. Along with this, party agendas and state schemes were also discussed. The BJP swept Rajasthan, defying exit-poll projections of a tight race and winning 115 seats. The Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats.

A first-time MLA from Sanganer, Bhajan Lal Sharma, took the oath as the Rajasthan CM in Jaipur on December 15. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state.

After Rajasthan, a second meeting was called on Chhattisgarh's cabinet formation at the residence of Nadda. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sahu and Vijay Sharma, etc. were present in this meeting. Chhattisgarh co-in-charge Om Mathur was also present in the meeting. This meeting also lasted for more than an hour. Vishnu Sai took his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on December 13.

Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

On the other hand, the third meeting of Madhya Pradesh was called regarding cabinet formation. In this meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Deora, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, etc. were present. BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as the Chief Minister of the state on December 13.

BJP leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla took oaths as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of anti-incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

