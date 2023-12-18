Left Menu

Not old, can still straighten some people out: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said he has not grown old and still has the power to straighten some people out.Speaking at a bullock-cart race at Charkoli in Punes Haveli tehsil on Sunday, Pawar said, I have a complaint against you.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-12-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 08:25 IST
Not old, can still straighten some people out: Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said he has not grown old and still has the power to ''straighten some people out''.

Speaking at a bullock-cart race at Charkoli in Pune's Haveli tehsil on Sunday, Pawar said, ''I have a complaint against you. All of you in your speeches keep stressing I am 83 years old, I am 84 years old. What have you seen? I have not become old. I have the power to straighten some people out. Don't you worry.'' The Sharad Pawar-led NCP split on July 2 this year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Soon after Ajit Pawar had said his uncle was old and must make way for the next generation to take over reins of the party.

On Sunday, the bullock-cart race was organised here to mark the former Union agriculture minister's birthday, which was on December 12.

Sharad Pawar said the sport gives farmers satisfaction and confidence.

He claimed those in power have no affection for farmers and gave examples of decisions like ban of export of some of the agriculture produce, including onions.

Instead of helping farmers, the government creates hurdles, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023