PM Modi inaugurates world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation. Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure.

