PM Modi inaugurates world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.
Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation. Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Swarveda
- Varanasi
- Narendra Modi
- Mahamandir
- Uttar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four of a family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in dharamshala room in Varanasi
ASI likely to file Gyanvapi survey report in Varanasi court today
Varanasi court gives one more week to ASI for Gyanvapi survey, asks it to submit report by Dec 18: Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav.
Varanasi court gives one more week to ASI to submit Gyanvapi survey report
Varanasi court gives one more week to ASI to submit Gyanvapi survey report; next hearing on Dec 18