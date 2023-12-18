Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:44 IST
Cong launches crowdfunding campaign
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's crowdfunding campaign here, asking people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs. Kharge donated a sum of Rs 1,38,000 from his salary to launch the ''Donate for Desh'' campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken. ''It is a very happy day that our party leaders have prepared an App. I feel this is the first time that the Congress is seeking the help of common people to build the country,'' he told reporters after the launch.

As part of the campaign, the party will receive money from small donors, he said and added, ''If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we would have to agree to their programmes and policies''.

Kharge said the Congress is already working for the interests of the poor, Scheduled Castes, backwards and they have been helping us in the past too.

''Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from general public. The Congress always got help from general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of people of the country,'' he said.

People will in one or two days voluntarily come forward and donate, he said.

''We will collect donation from common people and join them in this fight.We can assure people that there is only one party which is fighting for the poor,'' he said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, ''Beyond a campaign, it's a commitment to champion the rights of marginalised communities, bridge disparities, and stand as a formidable opposition against a government favouring the affluent''.

''Join us in the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs. Stand with the Indian National Congress as it strides beyond its 138th year, stronger and more determined than ever. Be a Changemaker, Contribute,'' the party said.

Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by giving a donation of Rs 138, 1,380 or 13,8000, marking the completion of 138 years of the Indian National Congress.

