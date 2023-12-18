Congress launches crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaign aims at "empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities".

Speaking about the campaign, Kharge said that this is the first time that Congress is asking people for donations and cited Mahatma Gandhi, who also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle. "It's the first time that Congress is asking people for donations for the nation... If you work only by depending on the rich people, then you have to follow their policies. Mahatma Gandhi also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle," said Kharge.

During the launch of the campaign, marking 138 years of the party's existence, Kharge donated Rs 1 lakh 38 thousand. Another congress leader, and Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "This is a very nice initiative by AICC. Even Congress President Mallikarjun Khadge believes it is better to ask for contributions from the common people rather than businessmen. So we expect all our party workers and senior leaders to contribute."

"One thing I'm particularly excited about is, when we will go door to door to meet our voters after December 28, it will prove to be a win-win situation," he added. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities, Congress leader KC Venugopal said while speaking about the campaign.

The crowd-sourcing campaign will remain in vogue online till December 28, the foundation day, after which the party will will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house. (ANI)

