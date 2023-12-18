Russian PM Mishustin to meet Xi while visiting China for talks this week
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 12:39 IST
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to China on Dec. 19-20, Russia's government said on Monday.
Mishustin will hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the government said.
