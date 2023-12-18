Left Menu

Kharge writes to RS Chairman, urges him to revoke Derek O'Brien's suspension

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Sunday urged the Speaker to revoke the suspension of 13 opposition members, Speaker Om Birla has said the suspension of the MPs has nothing to do with the December 13 incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:49 IST
Kharge writes to RS Chairman, urges him to revoke Derek O'Brien's suspension
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging him to revoke the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien.

Kharge said the TMC leader was only demanding a statement by the Home Minister on the security breach issue in Parliament.

''All he (O' Brien) was trying to do was to attract your attention so as to raise the collective demand of INDIA parties for a statement by the Minister of Home Affairs on the shocking incident that took place in Lok Sabha on December 13,'' the Congress leader said.

He said the Home Minister not speaking on the issue is a ''breach of Parliamentary traditions and conventions''. ''These are perfectly legitimate demands. It is a breach of Parliamentary traditions and conventions that the Minister of Home Affairs can speak about the events of December 13 at a media function but refuses to say anything about in form of a statement in Parliament when the Parliament itself is in session,'' he said.

On December 14, O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha, while 13 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the session for disrupting the proceedings of the House while protesting against the Parliament security breach incident.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others, including a woman, were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Sunday urged the Speaker to revoke the suspension of 13 opposition members, Speaker Om Birla has said the suspension of the MPs has nothing to do with the December 13 incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023