Left Menu

India declared freedom from slave mentality: Modi after inaugurating Swarved Mahamandir

Inaugurating the worlds largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has declared freedom from the slave mentality and is feeling proud of its heritage.In the era of slavery, the oppressors who made an effort to weaken India first targeted our symbols.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:54 IST
India declared freedom from slave mentality: Modi after inaugurating Swarved Mahamandir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inaugurating the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has declared freedom from the slave mentality and is feeling proud of its heritage.

''In the era of slavery, the oppressors who made an effort to weaken India first targeted our symbols. After Independence, re-building of these cultural symbols was essential,'' he said.

Modi said that after India gained Independence, ''there was an opposition to the rebuilding of the Somnath temple and this thought process remained dominant for decades.'' The result of this was this was that the country slipped into the pit of an inferiority complex and forgot to feel proud of its heritage, he said.

''After seven decades of Independence, the wheel of time has turned once again. The country has declared from the Red Fort freedom from a slave mentality and a feeling of pride about its heritage. ''The work which started from Somnath has now become a campaign. Today, the grandeur of Vishwanath is singing the tales of India's glory,'' Modi said.

For centuries, India has been an example of economic prosperity and physical development, the prime minister said, adding that the government, society and saints are working together for the rejuvenation of Kashi.

Following the inauguration of the Swarved Mahamandir, Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation. Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended the inauguration of the Swarved Mahamandir, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023