Kalicharan Saraf appointed pro-tem speaker of Rajasthan assembly

Senior BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf has been appointed the Pro-tem speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative assembly.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer him oath at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan later in the day.

A panel of three senior MLAs -- Dayaram Parmar, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kirodi Meena --- has also been made to assist him, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Pro-tem speaker will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs. The party has already named senior MLA Vasudev Devnani as the assembly speaker.

