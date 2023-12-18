Left Menu

PM or home minister must make statement in Parliament on security breach: CPI

Asserting that INDIA alliance is determined to end BJP rule in the country, CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement in Parliament on the security breach.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:28 IST
PM or home minister must make statement in Parliament on security breach: CPI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that INDIA alliance is determined to end BJP rule in the country, CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must make a statement in Parliament on the security breach. Raja, who is here to attend a two-day national executive meeting of the party, termed the incident as a ''serious breach of security''. ''The PM or the Union home minister must make a statement on the floor of Parliament. Tell the nation how serious it is. Outside the House, they keep making comments here and there. But, they do not take Parliament seriously,'' he said.

A day before the INDIA alliance's crucial meeting on Tuesday, Raja said, ''The election results of the five states have demonstrated that unity of secular and democratic forces is needed to defeat the anti-people, pro-corporate BJP government.'' He said the success of Congress and CPI combine in Telangana is encouraging.

Noting that the national executive of the CPI has congratulated its Telangana unit and people of the state for the success, Raja said, ''Arrogance of BJP leadership and their polarisation efforts are rising as 2024 Parliamentary election approaches.'' The CPI, as part of the INDIA alliance, is determined to defeat the BJP and ensure the victory of democratic and secular forces by working towards the unity of all left, democratic and secular forces in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023