Lok Sabha witnesses repeated adjournments

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed repeated adjournments as opposition members demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of breach of Parliament security.

The Lower House of Parliament was adjourned for the fourth time in the day till 3 pm soon after the passage of the Post Office Bill.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 2:45 pm after concluding discussion on the bill.

B V Sathyavathi of the YSRCP, Bhola Singh of the BJP, Prataprao Jadhav of the Shiv Sena and BSP MP Ram Shiromani Verma took part in the debate which began when the House re-convened at 2 pm. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan replied to the debate.

Following that, BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2:45 pm as opposition members continued with their sloganeering and showing placards.

Earlier, as the House reassembled at 12 noon, Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, took up papers to be laid on the table. As Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, amid the din, Agrawal asked the opposition members to go back to their seats and not show placards to the chair.

''Do not force the chair to take action against you,'' Agrawal told protesting members before adjourning the House till 2 pm.

When the Lok Sabha met in the morning, members paid tributes to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday.

Speaker Om Birla told the House about the steps taken by the Lok Sabha secretariat following the security breach incident on December 13 and sought cooperation from all members to run the House smoothly. However, the opposition members were on their feet demanding a statement from Shah and his resignation. Some opposition MPs were also carrying placards with their demands written on them.

Birla objected to the placards being brought into the Lok Sabha, saying it lowers the dignity of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also appealed to the opposition MPs ''with folded hands'' to not wave the placards, saying it was agreed at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee not to carry placards.

The opposition MPs ignored the appeal of Birla as well as of Joshi and continued their protests, leading to the speaker announcing adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others, including a woman, were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

