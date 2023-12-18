India declared freedom from slave mentality: Modi after inaugurating Swarved Mahamandir

Inaugurating the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has declared freedom from the slave mentality and is taking pride in its heritage.

''In the era of slavery, the oppressors who made an effort to weaken India first targeted our symbols. After Independence, re-building of these cultural symbols was essential,'' he said.

Modi said that after India gained Independence, ''there was an opposition to the rebuilding of the Somnath temple and this thought process remained dominant for decades.'' The result of this was that the country slipped into the pit of an inferiority complex and forgot to feel proud of its heritage, he said.

''After seven decades of Independence, the wheel of time has turned once again. The country has declared from the Red Fort freedom from a slave mentality and is taking pride in its heritage,'' he said.

''The work which started from Somnath has now become a campaign. Today, the grandeur of Vishwanath is singing the tales of India's indestructible glory, Kedarnath is touching new heights of development and Mahakaal Mahalok is giving proof of immortality,'' the prime minister said.

He said by developing the Buddha circuit, India has invited the world to visit the sites of Lord Buddha's meditation. ''The development of the Ram circuit is going at a fast pace. In the next few weeks, the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed.'' ''We can take the step forward towards holistic development only when the country assimilates its social truths and cultural identity. Our places of pilgrimage are being developed and India is making new records in infrastructure. Today, Varanasi alone gives you a glance at the speed of development in the country.'' The prime minister said two years since the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam, employment, trade and business gained momentum in Varanasi.

''Now, Varanasi means cleanliness and transformation. Now Varanasi means development and modern facilities along with faith. Today, Varanasi is moving ahead on the unparalleled path of development,'' he said.

Modi said Varanasi has witnessed historic work in the last nine years to increase connectivity and mentioned works done to increase road and rail connectivity from the city. The prime minister also mentioned the renovation of the Ganga ghats, the introduction of a cruise on the river, modern hospitals and natural farming along the Ganga river.

''Our government is leaving no stone unturned for the development of the place. Training institutes have been opened here for the skill development of the youth. I am mentioning modern development here because the biggest problem in our spiritual journeys is lack of infrastructure,'' Modi said.

For centuries, India has been an example of economic prosperity and physical development, the prime minister said, adding the government, society and saints are working together for the rejuvenation of Kashi.

Throwing light on the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in which Modi took part on Sunday, he urged every religious leader to spread awareness about this journey. ''This should become our personal resolution,'' Modi said.

Following the inauguration of the Swarved Mahamandir, Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation. Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended the inauguration of the Swarved Mahamandir, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple in the morning.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sadguru Acharya Swatantradeo Ji Maharaj and Sant Pravar Vigyandeo Ji Maharaj were present during the inaugural event.

