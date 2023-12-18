Left Menu

Turnout in Egypt's presidential election was 66.8% - election authority

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 18:18 IST
  • Egypt

Turnout in Egypt's presidential election last week was 66.8%, the National Elections Authority said on Monday.

The election, which was held over three days on Dec. 10-12, was marked by a major effort to mobilise voters despite widespread apathy and drive turnout above the 41% recorded in the previous election in 2018.

