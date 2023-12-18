World News Roundup: Trump to install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy. Diplomats gird for "doomsday"; Red Sea attacks force rerouting of vessels, disrupting supply chains and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump to install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy. Diplomats gird for "doomsday"

Donald Trump in a second term would likely install loyalists in key positions in the Pentagon, State Department and CIA whose primary allegiance would be to him, allowing him more freedom than in his first presidency to enact isolationist policies and whims, nearly 20 current and former aides and diplomats said. The result would enable Trump to make sweeping changes to the U.S. stance on issues ranging from the Ukraine war to trade with China, as well as to the federal institutions that implement - and sometimes constrain - foreign policy, the aides and diplomats said.

Red Sea attacks force rerouting of vessels, disrupting supply chains

Mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez canal. Multiple "projectiles" were fired from Houthi-controlled territory on Monday at a vessel in the southern Red Sea, U.S. officials said.

Results due in Egypt election with Sisi expected to sweep to third term

Results in Egypt's presidential election are due to be announced on Monday, with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expected to secure a third term that would keep him in power till 2030 in a vote in which he faced no serious challengers. The election took place as Egypt struggles with a slow-burning economic crisis and tries to manage the risk of spillover from the war in Gaza, which borders Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Vessel attacked in Red Sea off Yemen coast, U.S. officials blame Houthis

A Norwegian-owned vessel was attacked in the Red Sea on Monday in a strike that U.S. officials said originated from Yemeni territory controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

The attack on the M/V Swan Atlantic was the latest in a series on ships sailing the sea since the start of the Gaza war.

Wars raise profit outlook for US defense industry in 2024

When the Pentagon pulled the world's biggest defense contractors into a meeting to tell them to ramp up production shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, one CEO hesitated, saying they did not want to be stuck with a warehouse full of rockets when the fighting stopped, according to three people familiar with the discussion. Nearly two years later, big defense firms are singing a different tune, with several expecting strong demand in 2024 as the U.S. and its allies load up on expensive weaponry and munitions with an eye on what they perceive as more aggressive actions from Russia and China.

Ukraine's army chief says situation at front line is not a stalemate

Ukraine's army chief said on Monday the situation on the front line of the war against Russian forces had not reached a stalemate. In comments published last month, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi described the war with Russia as moving towards a new stage of static and attritional fighting and, drawing comparisons with World War one, said a level of technology had been reached that "puts us into a stalemate."President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later denied there was a stalemate in the war.

US-based rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel on Monday of trying to starve Palestinians in Gaza during its war with Hamas, a charge Israel said came from an "antisemitic" group that did not warrant an answer. With no let-up in the bombardment and siege of the densely-populated enclave, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the latest U.S. official to head to Israel to press its ally to transition away from high-intensity warfare.

In Israel, U.S. defence chief to look to next phase of Gaza war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Monday for talks expected to focus on Israel's eventual end to high intensity war in Gaza and its transition to a more limited, focused conflict, officials say. For Austin, the trip is a delicate balancing act. He has steadfastly supported Israel's right defend itself following Palestinian militant group Hamas' surprise Oct. 7 attacks. But he has also become increasingly vocal about the plight of civilians in Gaza as Israeli strikes drive up casualties.

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations - commander

Frontline Ukrainian troops face shortages of artillery shells and have scaled back some military operations because of a shortfall of foreign assistance, a senior army general told Reuters. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was speaking after Republican lawmakers held up a $60-billion U.S. aid package and Hungary blocked 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) in European Union funding for Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion.

North Korea fires ICBM after condemning US 'war' moves

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday that has a range to hit anywhere in the United States, said South Korea and Japan, marking its second launch in hours as Pyongyang condemned a U.S.-led show of force as "war" moves. The missile has a potential to travel more than 15,000 km (9,300 miles), meaning it can reach anywhere in Japan and the mainland United States, Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Shingo Miyake said.

