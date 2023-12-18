Left Menu

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden safe after car collides with motorcade; Trump to install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy. Diplomats gird for "doomsday" and more

The result would enable Trump to make sweeping changes to the U.S. stance on issues ranging from the Ukraine war to trade with China, as well as to the federal institutions that implement - and sometimes constrain - foreign policy, the aides and diplomats said.

US President Joe Biden. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden safe after car collides with motorcade

President Joe Biden was safe on Sunday night after a car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of the president's security detail, a Reuters witness said. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just left his campaign headquarters when the collision occurred. Jill Biden was also safe following the incident, the witness said.

Trump to install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy. Diplomats gird for "doomsday"

Donald Trump in a second term would likely install loyalists in key positions in the Pentagon, State Department and CIA whose primary allegiance would be to him, allowing him more freedom than in his first presidency to enact isolationist policies and whims, nearly 20 current and former aides and diplomats said. The result would enable Trump to make sweeping changes to the U.S. stance on issues ranging from the Ukraine war to trade with China, as well as to the federal institutions that implement - and sometimes constrain - foreign policy, the aides and diplomats said.

Factbox-Trump's foreign policy: rethink NATO, troops to Mexico, boost tariffs

Republican former President Donald Trump is planning to fundamentally alter America's relationship with Europe should he win a second term in office. On the campaign trail, he has also floated sending armed forces into Mexico to battle drug cartels and slapping expansive tariffs on friends and foes alike. Here is a look at the foreign policy proposals Trump has pledged to institute should he win the 2024 presidential election:

Trump bemoans record stock market as just making 'rich people richer'

Donald Trump, who predicted three years ago that if Democratic President Joe Biden won the White House in 2020 markets would crash, said on Sunday that stock markets hitting record highs were just making "rich people richer." Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, often took credit for a rising stock market when he was president between 2017 and 2021. He was mocked by Biden last week for wrongly predicting a crash when they campaigned against each other in 2020.

Wars raise profit outlook for US defense industry in 2024

When the Pentagon pulled the world's biggest defense contractors into a meeting to tell them to ramp up production shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, one CEO hesitated, saying they did not want to be stuck with a warehouse full of rockets when the fighting stopped, according to three people familiar with the discussion. Nearly two years later, big defense firms are singing a different tune, with several expecting strong demand in 2024 as the U.S. and its allies load up on expensive weaponry and munitions with an eye on what they perceive as more aggressive actions from Russia and China.

Supreme Court, public, pay tribute Sandra Day O'Connor

The U.S. Supreme Court and members of the public on Monday will pay tribute to Sandra Day O'Connor, the court's first female justice, who died on Dec. 1 at age 93. O'Connor, a centrist on the court who was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1981, served until her retirement in 2006. Her body will lie in repose inside the court's Great Hall, with the public invited to pay their respects starting at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT). A private ceremony is planned before the public viewing begins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

