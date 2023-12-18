BJP invites Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar faction of NCP for visit to memorial at RSS headquarters
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday invited its ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP to accompany its legislators to the Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh in Nagpur to pay tribute to RSS founder Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar.
The visit is scheduled for 8am on Tuesday.
The Winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature is underway here and BJP MLAs and MLCs visit the memorial every year.
The BJP legislature party's chief whip and Mumbai MLA Ashish Shelar invited legislators of the groups headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar through a letter.
The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP joined the Shinde government, which also includes the BJP, on July 2 this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Oppn should think before opening its mouth: CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis inspects paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain in Nagpur
147 people killed in road accidents in Mumbai from January to June this year: Shinde
Will find way to ensure farmers don't face losses due to onion export ban: CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Shinde congratulates PM Modi, Union HM Shah after SC upholds Article 370 abrogation