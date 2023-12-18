Have sought appointment with PM to discuss development of Karnataka: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss irrigation projects and Bengaluru city development.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:43 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss irrigation projects and Bengaluru city development. Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, he said, "I have asked for time with the Prime Minister to discuss fund allocation for irrigation projects in the State including the Upper Bhadra project and Bengaluru city development. I am waiting for the confirmation."

"The Prime Minister has given time for the Chief Minister's meeting. The CM will be discussing many key issues, including drought relief, increase in MGNREGA man days, etc. My meeting with the PM is yet to be confirmed and hence I have asked for time from the Union Ministers in the meantime," he added. Asked about the meeting with the High Command, he said, "A meeting is scheduled but I can't discuss the agenda of the meeting in public. MLAs will be appointed to Boards and corporations in the first phase. We will try to include some of the party workers in the first phase, if possible. Appointments to Boards and Corporations will happen in three phases."

Asked about the Central Working Committee meeting of the Congress party, he said, "The CWC meeting will happen in Delhi on December 21. Later, a massive rally is planned in Nagpur on December 28th on the occasion of the Foundation Day of Congress. I am not a member of the Working Committee; I am only an invitee. Generally, the CWC meeting is followed by a meeting of all PCC presidents, but sometimes the meetings are called together." Replying to the reporter's query on rising COVID cases in some parts, he said there was no need for concern, adding that the Department of Health had taken all necessary precautions. He appealed to the media not to create panic regarding COVID. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

