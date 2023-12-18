Jaishankar meets Parliamentary delegations from Europe, Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met a delegation of members of the European Parliament and discussed issues such as geopolitical convergence, supply chain security and digital sensitivities.

''Glad to meet with Members of European Parliament on a visit to India. A useful discussion on geopolitical convergence, supply chain security, digital sensitivities, AI and maritime security,'' Jaishankar said on 'X'.

The external affairs minister also held an interaction with a Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation.

''A good interaction with the Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. Appreciate the warm sentiments expressed about India's support to Sri Lanka in its economic recovery,'' Jaishankar said.

''Discussed further deepening of our cooperation in various sectors, including investments, tourism, projects and people to people exchanges,'' he said.

Separately, Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign Minister of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

''Delighted to welcome FM @shegunbakar of Benin today. Discussed growing our political, economic and development partnership,'' the external affairs minister said.

''Spoke about collaboration in agriculture, education, textiles and defence Exchanged views on global issues and UN reform,'' he said.

