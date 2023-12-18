Jharkhand assembly panel recommends 25pc salary hike for CM

A committee of the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday recommended a 25 per cent salary hike for the chief minister and about 31 per cent for other ministers.

The five-member panel had been set up to review the salaries and other perks of the chief minister, ministers, speaker, leader of the opposition, chief whip and whip. The convener of the committee, BJP MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi, tabled its report in the House during the day. The panel recommended increasing the salary of the chief minister from Rs 80,000 per month to Rs 1 lakh per month. Similarly, the salary of ministers, ministers of state and deputy ministers was recommended for an increase from Rs 65,000 per month to Rs 85,000 per month. The report said that since recommendation for a hike in salary and other perks of the MLAs has already been sent to the government, it was now necessary to review the same for other members. The committee proposed to increase the salary of the speaker to Rs 98,000 per month from Rs 78,000 per month and the deputy speaker to Rs 75,000 per month from Rs 55,000 per month. Similarly, a hike of Rs 20,000 on the existing Rs 65,000 has been recommended for the leader of the opposition. The committee recommended increasing the salary of the chief whip from Rs 55,500 to Rs 75,000 per month and whip from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month. In August this year, another committee has proposed that the basic salary of the MLAs be raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. Other perks of the legislators should also be increased, the panel recommended. Salaries and perks of the MLAs of Jharkhand were last revised in 2017.

