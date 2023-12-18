INDIA bloc has many clean leaders, including Nitish: Dipankar Bhattacharya

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Monday asserted that the INDIA coalition, of which his party is a part, has plenty of leaders with a ''clean image'', including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bhattacharya, who is likely to attend the coalition's meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, spoke to journalists here on the sidelines of a public meeting organised by his party.

''Nitish Kumar has always said that he does not want anything for himself. Yet, if a decision is taken to assign him some key responsibility, we have no problem,'' said the Left leader.

He added, ''If there is a consensus on some other leader, we will still have no problem. Our aim is to oust the BJP from power. The INDIA bloc has plenty of leaders with clean image and competence. Of course, Nitish is among them.'' Bhattacharya was responding to a query about speculations that Kumar, who has played a key role in the formation of the opposition bloc by bringing together leaders of various hues, may be named as the nationwide coalition's convener.

Notably, Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader, boarded his flight for Delhi in the evening, hours after his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by father and RJD president Lalu Prasad, landed in the national capital to attend the crucial meeting.

Bhattacharya was also of the view that Tuesday's meeting was unlikely to see finalisation of seat-sharing arrangements among its constituents.

''Of course, not much time is left for the Lok Sabha polls and we must move fast. But seat sharing has to take place in states. We in Bihar cannot decide on a formula for West Bengal. Our allies in Tamil Nadu cannot take a call on Uttar Pradesh.....so I think tomorrow's meeting will be centred around chalking out a broader strategy for the coalition,'' he said.

The Left party, which has 12 MLAs in the 243-strong Bihar assembly, supports from outside the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, which includes JD(U), RJD and Congress. Two other Left parties CPI and CPI(M), with two MLAs each, similarly extend outside support to the government.

Bhattacharya dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe that the INDIA alliance has been formed by corrupt parties which are wary of being punished for their ''crimes''.

''If there is an entity committing a crime in Indian politics, it is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party,'' alleged the Left leader who accused the BJP of practicing ''sectarian Fascism''.

Asked about the BJP's mockery of INDIA over not being able to decide on a ''face'' to lead the coalition, Bhattacharya pointed out that ''they could not project a face in any of the states where assembly polls were held recently''.

About the Congress' defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said, ''It was a setback. But there is a lot of feedback that suggests that the results of assembly polls were a far cry from the sentiments on the ground. The Election Commission must address the misgivings that have arisen about EVMs.''

