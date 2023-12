Mizoram PWD minister urges opposition to refrain from mudslinging politics

Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vanlalhlana on Monday requested opposition parties to refrain from mudslinging politics and levelling baseless accusations against others.

Addressing a party meeting at Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) office here, Vanlalhlana said today's youths are more concerned about the welfare of the state.

''The younger generation detest mudslinging politics and baseless accusations,'' the ZPM leader said.

The minister appreciated opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte's assurance to act as a constructive opposition.

''I hope we can work together for the betterment of the state,'' he said.

Vanlalhlana said people have faith in the ZPM and the party will ensure a stable government.

In the assembly polls held on November 7, the ZPM emerged victorious winning 27 seats in the 40-member House. Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) bagged only 10 seats.

